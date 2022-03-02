Short Interest in 7 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SVNAU) Drops By 88.9%

7 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SVNAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in 7 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 7 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in 7 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 7 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SVNAU opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. 7 Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.07.

