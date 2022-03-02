Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Expands By 1,087.5%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 1,087.5% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. On average, research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.
