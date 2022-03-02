Short Interest in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Increases By 500.0%

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVR. TheStreet raised Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

CVR traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.54. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

