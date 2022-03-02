Short Interest in Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN) Expands By 676.2%

Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,900 shares, an increase of 676.2% from the January 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,336,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DMAN traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 429,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,659. Demand Brands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Demand Brands, Inc engages in the business of promoting healthy lifestyles primarily operating in the health and wellness, cannabis edibles and hemp and central business district Sectors. Its brands include Infusional, Weedies Edibles, Canadian Organic popcorn, Oil of Sunshine and CoCos Pure. The company was founded on March 3, 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

