Short Interest in Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN) Expands By 676.2%

Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,900 shares, an increase of 676.2% from the January 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,336,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of DMAN traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 429,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,659. Demand Brands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
Demand Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
