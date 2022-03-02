Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Decreases By 76.0%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSI. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 35.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,992. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. Insight Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.539 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

