Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Declines By 94.5%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the January 31st total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SHTDY stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. 38,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,237. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

