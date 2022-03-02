Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Declines By 94.5%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the January 31st total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SHTDY stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. 38,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,237. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
