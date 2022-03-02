Short Interest in T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Drops By 95.7%

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the January 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TDHOY opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. T&D has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $8.01.

Get T&D alerts:

About T&D (Get Rating)

T&D Holdings, Inc provides life insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Taiyo Life Insurance, Daido Life Insurance, T&D Financial Life Insurance, and Others. The Taiyo Life Insurance segment offers comprehensive coverage including death protection, medical, and nursing care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T&D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T&D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.