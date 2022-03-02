SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIBN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $731.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $40,637.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $67,681.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,962,000 after purchasing an additional 304,050 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SI-BONE by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 342,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

