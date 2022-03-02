Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SSIC opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. Silver Spike Investment has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

Get Silver Spike Investment alerts:

About Silver Spike Investment (Get Rating)

Silver Spike Investment Corp. is a business development company. It formed to invest across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. Silver Spike Investment Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.