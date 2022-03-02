Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLHG. Raymond James cut shares of Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mackie upgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLHG. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLHG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,322. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06. Skylight Health Group has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

