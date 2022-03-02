Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.776-$7.084 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNBR. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.25.

Sleep Number stock opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $55.18 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.61.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

