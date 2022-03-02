SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 63.47% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SUNS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. 103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,229. The firm has a market cap of $220.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.26. SLR Senior Investment has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLR Senior Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUNS. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered SLR Senior Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

