SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SWI. TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. SolarWinds’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarWinds will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 121,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 94,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 126,938 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

