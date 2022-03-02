South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Short Interest Update

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the January 31st total of 524,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,461,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SBES traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 36,348,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,648,906. South Beach Spirits has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
South Beach Spirits Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Beach Spirits (SBES)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for South Beach Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Beach Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.