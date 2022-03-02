South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Short Interest Update

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the January 31st total of 524,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,461,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SBES traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 36,348,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,648,906. South Beach Spirits has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

South Beach Spirits Company Profile

South Beach Spirits, Inc develops, markets, and distributes alcoholic beverages. The company was founded by Carlos Espinosa on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

