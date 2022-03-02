SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.82

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWX. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 530,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,573,000 after acquiring an additional 225,805 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,886,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,188,000 after buying an additional 172,538 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $807,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 23,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 65.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

