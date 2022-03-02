SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 95,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.63. The company had a trading volume of 196,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,004. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.41.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

