SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Acquired by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 403.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000.

NYSEARCA KBE traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.33. 367,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,543. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.89.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

