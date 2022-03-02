SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 279,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,525,205 shares.The stock last traded at $52.35 and had previously closed at $51.77.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XME. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 778.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 498,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 441,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 121.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 213.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at $345,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

