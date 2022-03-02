Spectrecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.08 or 0.00190301 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001010 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00025442 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00022947 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.60 or 0.00349554 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

