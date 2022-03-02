Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 142.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,191 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,821,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405,970 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $81,428,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,858,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1,191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 782,162 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $13,221,000. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of -1.42. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $40.13.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, COO Veronique Lecault bought 230,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $1,998,632.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Lo bought 86,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABCL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.