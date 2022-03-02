S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.23.

STBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 36.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 21.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 19.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 106,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,521. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

