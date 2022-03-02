Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 210.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ SLNG opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Stabilis Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $102.78 million, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

