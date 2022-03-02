STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

STAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 311,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

