Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Sells C$624,982.00 in Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total transaction of C$624,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,734,219.65.

Robert Gomes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.81, for a total transaction of C$618,135.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total transaction of C$467,846.26.

On Friday, December 17th, Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,400,000.00.

TSE:STN traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$62.68. 206,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,026. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of C$50.55 and a 52-week high of C$73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STN. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.42.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

