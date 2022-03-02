Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.19 Billion

Brokerages expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) to report $5.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.47 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $3.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $17.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.53 billion to $18.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.27 billion to $18.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

STLD traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.23. 188,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $42.24 and a one year high of $75.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.75.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

