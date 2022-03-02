Stellar (XLM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.70 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stellar has traded up 13% against the dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $4.70 billion and $278.95 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.44 or 0.00211284 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00186945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00041668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00024942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,915.42 or 0.06663293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001928 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,788,153 coins and its circulating supply is 24,557,062,125 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

