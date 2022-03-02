Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stericycle continues to progress well with its multiyear Business Transformation initiatives, aimed at improving long-term operational and financial performances. The company is focused on increasing its market share and geographic base through strategic acquisitions. The company has strong customer relationships, which include long-term contracts ranging from three to five years. On the flip side, declining Communication and Related Services business has been weighing on its top line. Consistent reduction in price and inability to raise prices can reduce the company's earnings. Global presence exposes the company to foreign currency exchange rate risks. Also, high debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Partly due to these negatives, shares of Stericycle have declined in the past year period.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRCL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,149,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 21.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

