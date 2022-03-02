Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sterling Construction updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.690-$2.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.69-2.88 EPS.

Shares of STRL traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 299,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.27. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $32.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 127.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

