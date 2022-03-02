Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.690-$2.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Sterling Construction also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.69-2.88 EPS.

STRL stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 299,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,573. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $32.14. The company has a market cap of $850.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

