Stifel Nicolaus Trims Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Target Price to C$73.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.52. 642,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,224. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

