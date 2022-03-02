StockNews.com Lowers Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) to Hold

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSS. Raymond James decreased their target price on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSS traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 493,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 45.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,995,000 after buying an additional 690,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,069,000 after buying an additional 405,563 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,484,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,341,000 after purchasing an additional 243,283 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at $9,655,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 27.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 986,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after purchasing an additional 213,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.