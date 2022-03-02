Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $860 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $777.44 million.Stoneridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SRI stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. 182,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $535.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.31. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Stoneridge by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 45,850 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 29,279 shares during the last quarter.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

