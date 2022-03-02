STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.180-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $33.47.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STOR shares. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties.

