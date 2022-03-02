Summit Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,800 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,327,000 after acquiring an additional 226,555 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.67. 263,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,767,066. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $152.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.08%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.