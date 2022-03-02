Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $3.45 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after acquiring an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,065,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,259,000 after purchasing an additional 236,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,347,000 after purchasing an additional 53,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,166,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,200,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,283 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.33. 62,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,085. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

