Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $6.65 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $266.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,565. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $240.46 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.40.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

