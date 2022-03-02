Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $886,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $100.98. The stock had a trading volume of 63,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,148. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,715 shares of company stock worth $2,143,904 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.