Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Up 696.1% in February

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 696.1% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUHJY traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 655,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,297. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.