SVB Leerink Comments on Revolution Medicines, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.52) per share for the year.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

RVMD stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.90. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,811,000 after acquiring an additional 369,181 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,554 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

