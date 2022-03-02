Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 280 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $937,781,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after buying an additional 1,319,143 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Moderna by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,349,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,369,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,309,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,886,000 after buying an additional 111,826 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Argus cut their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $147.96. The stock had a trading volume of 226,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,074,689. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total value of $4,814,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,513 shares of company stock valued at $68,102,771 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

