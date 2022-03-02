Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,883,000 after purchasing an additional 426,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,658,000 after purchasing an additional 738,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,759,000 after purchasing an additional 132,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.52. 313,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935,198. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.16 and its 200-day moving average is $163.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company has a market capitalization of $227.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

