Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.27% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $11,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 361,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 436,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 458,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,036. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $40.83.

