Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dover by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after purchasing an additional 103,569 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Dover by 116,840.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 126.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 308.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $204,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Shares of DOV traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.09. The stock had a trading volume of 37,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,798. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $123.58 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.43.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. Dover’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

