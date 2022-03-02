Symmetry Partners LLC Has $3.89 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Capital World Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after buying an additional 908,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $912,024,000 after buying an additional 381,189 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Applied Materials by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $892,136,000 after buying an additional 747,990 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after buying an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.62.

Shares of AMAT traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.00. 411,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,039,691. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.44 and a 200-day moving average of $141.74.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

