Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 2,815 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.99. 1,231,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,401,984. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.22 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.42.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,087. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

