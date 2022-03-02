Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €138.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given a €138.00 ($155.06) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SY1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($141.57) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symrise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €121.50 ($136.52).

Shares of SY1 traded up €4.55 ($5.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €111.05 ($124.78). 626,948 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €113.80 and a 200-day moving average of €118.86. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($82.56).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

