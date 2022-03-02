Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Down to $6.65

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.65, but opened at $6.30. Taboola.com shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 5,002 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBLA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

