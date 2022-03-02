Tadpole Finance Price Tops $6.19 on Major Exchanges (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for about $6.19 or 0.00014138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $78,789.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00042249 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.63 or 0.06711808 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,774.05 or 0.99911663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00043855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00046952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

