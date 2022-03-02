Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $295.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TGT. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.16.

NYSE:TGT traded up $4.88 on Wednesday, hitting $224.31. 223,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,222. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $107.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,262,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,042,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Target by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after buying an additional 617,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

