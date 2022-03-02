Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.39. Tecnoglass posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGLS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.22. 370,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

